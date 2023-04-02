General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after buying an additional 191,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

