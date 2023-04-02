Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 959.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRRMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $97.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

