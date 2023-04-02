Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 1,249,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Global-e Online by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after buying an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

