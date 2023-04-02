Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $36.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.
Global-e Online Trading Up 7.6 %
GLBE stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
