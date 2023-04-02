Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. 18,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

