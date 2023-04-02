GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.8 days.

GMO internet group Price Performance

Shares of GMOYF remained flat at $19.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. GMO internet group has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

About GMO internet group

GMO Internet Group, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

