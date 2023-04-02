goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

goeasy Trading Up 4.6 %

EHMEF opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

