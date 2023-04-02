goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy stock opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$88.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

