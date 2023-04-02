Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Cut to $8.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 2.7 %

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $311.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

