Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $81,352.23 and $770.70 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.