Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 341,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GRCL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 31,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,419. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,892 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

