Grin Price Reaches $0.0723 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $891,296.68 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,709.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00330776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00570104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00447835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.