Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.42. 169,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,762. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.