GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

