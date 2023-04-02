Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health
In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guardant Health Stock Up 2.3 %
GH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,801. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.