Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,801. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

