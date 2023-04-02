Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

