GXChain Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.07 million and approximately $366.74 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004525 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003216 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

