Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.2 %

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. 797,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.