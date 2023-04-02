Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.1 %

Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

