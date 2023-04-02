Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

HARP stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.91% and a negative net margin of 212.23%.

Insider Activity at Harpoon Therapeutics

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

