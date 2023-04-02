Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €30.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of WAC opened at €19.29 ($20.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €21.80 ($23.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

