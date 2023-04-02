Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $229,259.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $512,700.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 in the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9,326.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

