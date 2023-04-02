HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

