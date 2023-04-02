HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.