Head-To-Head Analysis: Seven & i (SVNDF) versus Its Peers

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Seven & i to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seven & i and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seven & i Competitors 1094 2647 2831 108 2.29

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Seven & i’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seven & i has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A 0.22 Seven & i Competitors $27.53 billion $702.51 million 156.92

This table compares Seven & i and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seven & i’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 130.2%. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 58.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Seven & i Competitors 1.91% 15.52% 5.20%

Summary

Seven & i rivals beat Seven & i on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Seven & i

(Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.