Head to Head Review: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) vs. Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and Element Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Element Solutions 1 2 2 0 2.20

Element Solutions has a consensus price target of $21.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Element Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.4% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Element Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Element Solutions $2.55 billion 1.83 $187.20 million $0.76 25.41

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A Element Solutions 7.34% 14.53% 6.99%

Summary

Element Solutions beats ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc. is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging. The Industrial and Specialty segment includes technologies that enhance surfaces or improve industrial processes in diverse industrial sectors from automotive trim to transcontinental infrastructure and from high-speed printing to high-design faucets. The company was founded by Martin Ellis Franklin on April 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

