HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 26,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

