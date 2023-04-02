Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Heineken in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

