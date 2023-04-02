Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.45 million and $241,396.15 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00017350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029615 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,474.10 or 1.00021978 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94413165 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $256,997.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.