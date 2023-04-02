HI Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. HI has a total market cap of $26.55 million and $359,775.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,175.76 or 1.00008335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01011977 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $477,537.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

