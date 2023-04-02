Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Update

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.13. 558,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,733. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.