HNP Capital LLC Sells 484 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.10 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

