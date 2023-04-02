HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF remained flat at C$87.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$46.95 and a 52-week high of C$87.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.50.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.
Featured Articles
