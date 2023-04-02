Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Holley Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.