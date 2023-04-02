Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 864,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.49. 763,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.