Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Humanigen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Humanigen by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,491,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 626,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 300,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 599,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Trading Up 7.1 %

About Humanigen

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,760. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Articles

