Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 230,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 245,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $78.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

