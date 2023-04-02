IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IAC Stock Up 2.4 %

IAC stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

