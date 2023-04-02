IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IBEX Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. IBEX has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.67.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

