Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 300,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,487. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.
IKNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
