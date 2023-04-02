Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 300,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,487. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IKNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

