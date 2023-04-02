Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 11.2% in March

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Immunome alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Stock Down 1.2 %

About Immunome

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941. Immunome has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.