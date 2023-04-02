Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Update

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 238,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,265. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

