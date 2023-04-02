indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 12,580,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,796.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,796.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on INDI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

INDI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,618. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

