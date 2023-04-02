Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

