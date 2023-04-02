InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 233,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in InflaRx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFRX stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.88. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

