Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 1,173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 404.8 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS INGXF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Featured Stories
