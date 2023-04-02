Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 1,173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 404.8 days.

OTCMKTS INGXF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -160.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

