Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys £7,860 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,657.21).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($29,635.09).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,143.02).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,308.15).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,269.44).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,904.17).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde purchased 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,157.53).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,298.56).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,255.93).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde purchased 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($26,837.89).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde purchased 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($32,194.50).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

CNIC stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £370.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,950.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($1.97). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.70.

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

