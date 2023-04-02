Insider Buying: Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Acquires £21,320 in Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Marsh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.10) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,194.86).

Gamma Communications Price Performance

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,097.91 ($13.49) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Gamma Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,432 ($17.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gamma Communications Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

(Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.