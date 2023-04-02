Insider Buying: One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Purchases £5,010.84 in Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) insider Michael Infante purchased 83,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,010.84 ($6,156.58).

One Media iP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON OMIP opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Friday. One Media iP Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of £12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.41.

Get One Media iP Group alerts:

One Media iP Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Featured Stories

