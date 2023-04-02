InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

